Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts and home décor in North America, had a crowd ready at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, for its grand opening.
Store officials started the festivities with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp doing the honors.
Once inside, the event offered free crafts and Maker demos, giveaways, local food favorites, and more at this fun-filled celebration to mark the new store’s opening day. Store manager Steve Langanki, who lives in Elk River, gave a tour to show off the different features of the store.
Located at Target Center, the new store is a sleeker, simpler Michaels featuring self-checkout registers, a Michaels Custom Framing center, and a curated assortment of the most popular supplies and componentry across arts, crafts, framing, floral, kids crafts, DIY, yarn, beading, and scrapbooking to inspire makers’ creativity in the surrounding community.
Michaels caters to “makers.”
“At Michaels, our mission is to empower every maker to bring their creative dreams to life,” Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer at Michaels, stated in a press release. “Getting closer to our makers allows us to provide them with not only a destination to shop but also a place to get inspired.”
