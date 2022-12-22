A sign near Target in Otsego announces that a Michaels arts and crafts store is coming soon.
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A Michaels arts and crafts store and an Aldi grocery store plan to locate in Otsego.
Michaels will establish a store in vacant retail space by Target.
Rachel Petersen, head of corporate and product communications for Michaels, said last week that the store opening is still a few months out.
The store will have about 12,000 square feet of sales floor space and feature a more focused assortment of Michaels’ best-selling products, sleek finishes, and new self-checkouts, she said.
Michaels is an arts and crafts retail chain with 1,277 stores across the United States and Canada.
For more information about job opportunities at the Otsego location, go to michaels.com/jobs.
“Over the course of the year we’ll hire dozens of temporary, full- and part-time roles,” Petersen said.
The Michaels store, meanwhile, won’t fill all the available space by the Otsego Target.
Ben Krsnek, of Hempel Real Estate, said about 5,000 square feet between the future Michaels and the existing Great Clips is still available.
Aldi plans store at Parrish and 87th
Aldi plans to build a grocery store in Otsego on a vacant site at the northwest corner of Parrish Avenue and 87th Street.
The Otsego City Council approved site and building plans for Aldi on Dec. 12. The council also approved a site improvement performance agreement between the city and Aldi.
The 2.8-acre site is owned by Tamarak Land-Parrish Meadows, LLC. Aldi has a purchase agreement with the owner contingent of the site plan approval, according to city documents.
Asked about Aldi’s Otsego plans, Matt Lilla, Aldi’s Faribault divisional vice president, said in a statement that they are excited to confirm they are planning to open an Otsego store next year.
“The ALDI in Elk River will remain open and we look forward to continuing to serve local residents,” he said.
The Elk River store is located at 19620 Holt St.
The 20,644-square-foot Otsego Aldi will have up to 20 full-time and part-time employees, according to city documents.
