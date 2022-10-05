Wright County Health and Human Services recognizes that the past few years have been challenging and traumatic. By promoting Mental Illness Awareness Week in Wright County Oct. 2-8, Wright County Health and Human Services wants to strive to destigmatize mental illness and connect people to mental health resources.
Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. However, mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends, or co-workers. That is why, during the first week of October, Wright County Health and Human Services and county residents raise awareness of mental illness, fight discrimination and provide support through Mental Illness Awareness Week. Wright County Health and Human Services believes that mental health conditions are important to discuss year-round, but highlighting them during Mental Illness Awareness Week provides a dedicated time for mental health advocates across the country to come together as one unified voice. Since 1990, when Congress officially established the first full week of October as Mental Illness Awareness Week, advocates have worked together to sponsor activities, large and small, to educate the public about mental illness.
Many are living with mental illness, and that level of isolation is all too familiar. If you or someone you know is living with mental illness and needs to connect with mental health resources, you can use the resources listed in the box above. The resources provide services on a case-by-case basis to best meet the client’s needs and situation.
Wright County mental health resources
Four County Crisis Response Team
• 800-635-8008
Crisis Text Line
•Text “MN” to 741741
Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
•988
Wright County Health and Human Services
•3650 Braddock Ave. NE, Suite 2100, Buffalo
•800-362-3667, 763-682-7400
•www.co.wright.mn.us/217/Health-Human-Services
Central Minnesota Mental Health Center
•308 12th Ave. S., Buffalo
•763-682-4400
•407 Washington St., Monticello
•763-295-4001
Bridging Hope Counseling
•311 Brighton Ave. S., Suite B, Buffalo
•763-291-5505
Department of Veterans Affairs —St. Cloud Medical Center
