by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
It’s been said you don’t forget the moment someone tells you a loved one has died.
St. Cloud resident Jerry Middelstadt hasn’t forgotten that moment. He was at home with his father when his aunt and a cousin came over and told him his grandfather, Kenneth Sellon, had died.
Sellon — who was raised in Elk River and graduated from Elk River High School — and his co-worker Eugene Schlotfeldt were working on Interstate 94 for the Minnesota Department of Transportation when both were struck and killed by a semi-truck.
More than 50 years later, a portion of I-94 from Sauk Centre to Alexandria memorializes Sellon and Schlotfeldt, thanks in large part to the efforts of Middelstadt.
Middelstadt said he had been looking into dedicating a section of the highway to Sellon and Schlotfeldt for years, but kept running into roadblocks.
“(His death) was a shock, of course, to everybody in the family. … I will never forget that day,” he said.
Middelstadt said he wanted to memorialize his grandpa but wasn’t sure how until he begin seeing memorial highway signs around the state.
“My wife said it’s been 45 years in the making, since I’ve been talking about it since we’ve been married,” he said. “I tried to go to some people, but I never knew how to really get it done.”
Middelstadt began contacting representatives and other public officials who might have been able to help — including Elk River Mayor John Dietz. After a number of conversations, a bill dedicating the portion of I-94 as the “Kenneth E. Sellon and Eugene B. Schlotfeldt Memorial Highway” was passed in the House and Senate in 2019.
On Jan. 31, family, friends and co-workers of Sellon and Schlotfeldt attended a dedication event to honor the men and celebrate the addition of the signs.
“I feel relieved that it’s up,” Middelstadt said. “Everybody tells me I did a good job, but it’s the way I was taught. … I was taught good values by both my parents and my grandparents. My grandpa always told me if you’re going to do something, do it right the first time.”
Middelstadt said Sellon was a “very smart man” who graduated from high school at 16 years old and graduated from the University of Minnesota at 18. Sellon met his wife playing in the Elk River city band and proposed to her in a city park. Later on, he began working for MnDOT as an engineer.
Middelstadt said Sellon taught him about life, including how to be a man, how to fish, and how to play cards. He remembered catching the bus to St. Cloud to spend time with his grandpa and grandma. He remembered that his grandpa had a great singing voice and loved all his children and grandchildren. But Middelstadt said he wished he had been able to make more memories with his grandfather.
“You’re never prepared for anything like this. … There are things I look back on and say why?” he said.
Middelstadt asked that drivers remember to pay attention to the road, slow down, and go around construction workers.
Having the sign up is important to both families so everyone remembers the two men and their work for the state of Minnesota, Middelstadt said. He thanked those who worked to get the signs up.
“Without everybody’s help this would have never been done, and I’m so thankful for the help I got,” he said.
