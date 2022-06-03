Rain dampens return of Memorial Day parade, but veterans, families still immensely enjoyed indoor parade and program
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Bud Adams, the longest dues-paying member of the Elk River American Legion, called Elk River’s Memorial Day parade and program “small town America at its best.”
He, like countless others who attended the parade and program, didn’t seem to mind that it had to be moved inside the Furniture and Things Community Event Center.
He understood and was rather impressed with the organizers’ ability to make it work when the weather forecast didn’t match people’s hopes.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz led the charge to revive the Memorial Day parade, which hadn’t happened since the last one in 1984.
“If it wouldn’t have rained, there would probably be twice as many people here (for the parade),” Dietz told the crowd of several hundred. “There’s always next year.”
The Memorial Day parade had been a mainstay from the early 1940s to 1984 when it stopped for some reason, Dietz said, “and we haven’t had one since. We were able to have a small one here. I had a lot more people that were going to be involved.”
Rep. Paul Novotny, of Elk River, gave the keynote at the program that followed the indoor parade. He thanked Dietz for his planning for the parade.
“I hope that we can return to this tradition next year,” he said. “I had the honor as a Boy Scout of marching behind veterans down Main Street to the old steel trestle bridge on Parrish Avenue where the wreath was tossed in the Mississippi River in honor of those lost at sea. I was in awe of those veterans just as I am now.”
Adams was one of four people that had been selected to serve as grand marshals. The others were Doug Stillwell, Robert Koehler and Bill Hadley. Hadley was unable to be in attendance but he was able to attend the American Legion for lunch and a chance to reminisce and reflect on the holiday.
Novotny encouraged those in attendance to visit the State Capitol rotunda, which was built to honor those who fought in the Civil War.
“I then encourage you to walk out on the grounds and go to the Vietnam Memorial that honors the 68,000 that served and the more than 1,000 that were killed or went missing during that war from Minnesota,” he said. “I encourage you to go to the WWII memorial and see the 320,000 Minnesotans that served and the more than 6,000 that didn’t make it back.”
He also mentioned memorials for Gold Star families and the Korean War that left 748 Minnesotans dead or missing.
“I hope during these visits you are struck with the same profound respect and gratitude that I get every day walking past these statues and plaques for those that served and those that have fallen,” he said.
