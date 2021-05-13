Rock on Trucks to bring war memorials for public viewing over Memorial Day weekend at Legion
The Elk River American Legion’s annual Memorial Day celebration will start early this year with the arrival of replica war memorials that will be parked outside Post 112 starting on Friday, May 28.
Rock on Trucks, a St. Cloud-based trucking firm, is bringing replicas of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as can be seen at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C., and the Vietnam War Memorial with a fresh addition to it. The memorial tributes trucks will be parked at Elk River American Legion Post 112, 525 Railroad Drive, for public viewing from May 28 through June 1 during business hours.
“This is a great opportunity to talk with your kids about the meaning of Memorial Day and the sacrifices it represents,” said Greg Artman, the adjutant for Post 111. “There will be educational materials for kids to help explain it all.”
The American Legion Honor Guard will be performing its annual Memorial Day Salutes at 10 cemeteries across the community starting at 6 a.m. May 31. There will also be a public ceremony in downtown Elk River at Rivers Edge Commons Park starting at 10 a.m. that day. Following the ceremony, the community is invited to the American Legion Post at 525 Railroad Drive for brats and hot dogs (kids 12 and under eat for free) and live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The American flag will return to full staff at noon, and the mobile memorials will hit the road on June 1.
This year’s sponsors include Rock on Trucks, Coborn’s, Cornerstone Auto, the Elk River Fire Department, the city of Elk River, Grand Rental Center, Elk River Printing, St. Cloud Stand Down and Elk River Police Department.
