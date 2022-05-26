For decades in downtown Elk River, veterans “fell in line” to parade down Main Street for the war dead. The annual parade stopped in about 1984 and it will make a triumphant return this year.
The Elk River American Legion Honor Guard and as many veterans who want to participate can be part of the parade down Main Street in downtown Elk River on May 30. The Memorial Day parade will start about 10 a.m.
A cemetery tour will precede the parade, and a program at Rivers Edge Commons Park will follow. There will be lots of other activities going on throughout the rest of the day in Elk River and surrounding communities.
The parade begins on Norfolk Street, just east of Handke Pit, and will run down Main Street to King Avenue, where attendees are encouraged to gather at Rivers Edge Commons Park for a Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. (See map on page 2.)
The Memorial Day parade will pay tribute to those who have served, gave their lives serving and who currently defend the country as a member of the armed forces.
Memorial Day will start with the Elk River American Legion’s annual cemetery tour, during which the names of veterans buried in the cemetery are read before an honor volley is fired.
The Honor Guard will perform honor ceremonies from 6 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. at locations finishing at Veterans Park on Highway 10 and then head to Norfolk Street to catch up with the community.
The group will parade from Norfolk Street to King Avenue to Rivers Edge Commons Park on the Mississippi River where there will be Memorial Day honors and a ceremony.
There will be action at the American Legion from noon to 5 p.m., including food, live music and an Americanism tent for kids. The bar will be open and the memorial trucks will be on display.
Parade to include Legion, VFW posts, ISD 728 Cadets, other groups
The parade includes members of the Elk River American Legion and VFW posts, as well as ISD 728 Cadets. The Legion Auxiliary, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Legion Riders and several other organizations are also planning to participate.
If you’re an Elk River veteran who is not a member of the Legion or VFW, you are encouraged take part in the parade as well. If you are unable to walk in the parade, email John Dietz at john.dietz@elkrivermn.gov. Please report in uniform to Norfolk Street at 9:15 a.m. on Memorial Day.
Everyone is welcome to watch the parade and then gather at Rivers Edge Commons Park for a Memorial Day ceremony slated for 10:30 a.m.
Memorial Day Honor Guard Cemetery Schedule
6 a.m. – Lakeview
6:15 a.m. – Nowthen Memorial
6:25 a.m. – St. John’s
6:45 a.m. – Vernon
7:40 a.m. – Otsego
7:55 a.m. – St. Andrews
8:20 a.m. – Meadowvale
9 a.m. – Orono
9:20 a.m. – Bailey Station
9:35 a.m. – Veterans Park Hwy 10
The Honor Guard will have a rifle salute at each site to honor the Deceased Veterans.
10 a.m. — Parade down Main Street
Memorial Day Ceremony – 10:30 a.m. at Rivers Edge Commons Park
