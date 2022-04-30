Holiday to start with cemetery tour; parade leads into annual program
Elk River is set to host a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
The parade begins on Norfolk Street, just east of Handke Pit, and will run down Main Street to King Avenue, where attendees are encouraged to gather at Rivers Edge Commons Park for a Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz is the driving force behind resurrecting the city’s Memorial Day parade tribute honoring those who have served, gave their lives serving and who currently defend the country as a member of the armed forces. (More on the parade in a moment.)
Memorial Day will start with the Elk River American Legion’s annual cemetery tour, during which the names of veterans buried in the cemetery are read before an honor volley is fired.
The Honor Guard is asking the public’s help to make sure all veterans who have been buried in the local cemeteries have the names on the list that is read. The Legion asks people to email them at adujutant@elkriverlegion112.com by May 9. They will need the veteran’s name, the dates served, the cemetery they are buried at, the branch they served, any conflicts they served during and their date of death. The information can also be mailed to American Legion(c/o adjutant), 525 Railroad Drive, Elk River, Minnesota. 55330.
Veterans sought to participate in Memorial Day parade
The parade includes members of the Elk River American Legion and VFW posts, as well as ISD 728 Cadets. The Legion Auxiliary, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Legion Riders and several other organizations are also planning to participate.
If you’re an Elk River veteran who is not a member of the Legion or VFW, you are encouraged take part in the parade as well. If you are unable to walk in the parade, email Dietz at john.dietz@elkrivermn.gov. Please report in uniform to Norfolk Street at 9:15 a.m. on Memorial Day.
