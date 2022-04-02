Growing up in Elk River, I always looked forward to Memorial Day, especially the parade where the veterans put on their old military uniforms and marched down Main Street in a tribute to their fallen brothers.
What little kid doesn’t love a parade? Back then I didn’t fully understand what a veteran was, but I thought it was pretty cool to see all these old folks in uniforms.
The Elk River parade was held every year through 1984. Then the parade disappeared and hasn’t been heard from since.
I am trying to resurrect the parade. It will be held on Memorial Day, which this year is Monday, May 30. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the annual Memorial Day program at the park downtown at 10:30.
The parade will begin on Norfolk Street, just east of the Handke Stadium. It will run down Main Street to King Avenue. I am hopeful that many people that watch the parade will then come to the park for the Memorial Day program.
Why am I doing this? Because I feel it is very important to honor those who have served on this special day. Although the day is more about those that didn’t make it home alive, it is also a tribute to the living who gave their all to defend our country.
As of now the parade will involve members of the local American Legion and VFW posts along with the ISD 728 Cadets. Also the Legion Auxiliary, the Yellow Ribbon group, the Legion Riders and several other groups will participate.
Hopefully this will renew an old Elk River tradition and get stronger each year.
Mark your calendar for Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. Get your lawn chairs set up on Main Street. Be ready to honor our veterans by cheering loudly. Let’s make it a day that won’t be forgotten. - John Dietz is the mayor of Elk River. This is his monthly Minute With the Mayor column.
