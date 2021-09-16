Elk River Lions express sorrow to family of murdered girl and continue push to end family violence
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Lions donated a bench last month in memory of Autumn Lee Hallow, an 8-year-old girl who was murdered by her father and stepmother.
Members of the Lions and the family of Autumn gathered on Aug. 17 for a short ceremony and unveiling.
“All of us are so sorry for the loss of your precious Autumn,” said Lions member Heather Anderson. “Words can’t express the sorrow we feel for all of you.
“We know you are heartbroken, but we want you to know you are in all of our prayers and that we want to keep the memory of Autumn alive.”
Lions member Harold Gramstad opened with a prayer, asking God for the family to have healing and that the love of family and friends will carry them through this terrible tragedy, as sirens wailed in the background.
“To lose someone so special, so full of life is heartbreaking,” he said. “She will be remembered and those memories will be cherished for all of us here tonight.”
He also prayed for the veterans who fought in Afghanistan, some of whose fellow service members died, and for the veterans who suffer PTSD, and he prayed that their effort was not in vain.
“We pray for the people of Afghanistan, especially the women and children, and the cruel tactics of the Taliban will not continue but will show mercy and compassion to bring peace to this troubled nation.”
Hannah Roos, of Rivers of Hope, also spoke.
“We appreciate everyone helping to raise awareness so that no family has to go through what you have and no child goes through what Autumn did,” she said.
The bench has been placed outside the Elk River Boys and Girls Club, where the community service club holds its meetings. The intent of the bench is for it to serve as a lasting memorial and to be a place people from the community can come for comfort and reflection. It is also part of the Lions’ continuing efforts to bring awareness to the topic of family violence.
The Lions Club works with Rivers of Hope, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide a coordinated response to end family violence through advocacy, education, and interagency collaboration. The organization offers a free and confidential 24-hour crisis line at 763-263-3433.
“We need to educate our community and be the eyes and ears, so that we are aware when our children are in need of our help,” Anderson said. “We will work with you in the hope that no other child suffers the same fate as Autumn.”
Autumn’s family expressed thankfulness and appreciation for the donation from the Lions and they asked if they could decorate the bench at Christmastime.
Couple pleaded guilty
Brett and Sarah Hallow, the father and stepmother of Autumn Lee Hallow, will be sentenced on Sept. 23 for their actions that led to Autumn’s death. Autumn lived with them in their Elk River apartment unit.
The couple pleaded guilty on June 21 in Sherburne County 10th District Court to charges of crimes that led to her death and the aggravating circumstances surrounding them that warrant an upward departure from Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines. They admitted to committing murder in the second degree while committing assault in the third degree. Under the agreement, each is looking at sentences of up to 40 years.
The Hallows, in separate court proceedings on June 21, admitted their guilt to a long pattern of abuse that included neglect, deprivation and violence that caused the girl to wither away to 33 pounds, which is what she weighed at a doctor’s visit at the age of 4 1/2 and made her vulnerable to her tragic outcome. They also admitted to neglect and abuse of a second child as part of additional charges that have been filed against them and are part of the plea agreement.
As part of the plea agreement, both Sarah and Brett avoid the risk of a grand jury and first-degree murder charges that could follow and bring about life sentences.
Sarah Hallow is at a woman’s prison in Shakopee. Brett Hallow remains in Sherburne County Jail in Elk River until sentencing.
