Meeting watch: COVID-19 case rate information coming on Monday, Oct. 26

The Elk River Area School Board will hear an update on Oct. 26 from Superintendent Dan Bittman.
ISD 728 officials are currently working with public health officials in each of the five counties the district sits in and the Department of Health to review and better understand current case rates.
The school district will send a communication on community case rates to all families on Monday, Oct. 26.
The data put forward by the Minnesota Department of Public Health each Thursday continues to suggest the models of education might have to change in many Minnesota school districts.
Anoka-Hennepin Schools announced last week they are switching to distance learning on Nov. 4. The 14-day case rate in Anoka County per 10,000 has been rising since late August. Between Sept. 27 and Oct. 10, the case rate per 10,000 was 33.16 after three consecutive weeks of rates north of 20.
The 14-day case rates that are published every Thursday have topped 20 in Wright County two times in a row twice and the last post for the period between Sept. 27 and Oct. 10 had topped 30. Meanwhile, Sherburne, and Hennepin counties sat at 25.10 for the same period. Hennepin County has been north of 20 for three consecutive reports, which could mean that elementary schools in Rogers might have to switch to a hybrid model. The Elk River Area School District, however, continues to look at school, city, zip code and county data as it navigates the changing COVID-19 landscape in making its case with the state.
Bittman provides regular COVID-19 updates related to the Elk River Area School District, and with each passing week, the notion of hanging onto the district’s current educational delivery models becomes less likely.
Bittman told local community leaders from across the school district in an Oct. 20 virtual meeting that it’s looking more and more like there will be changes by mid-November. He said there will be changes between now and then in most districts across the state.
“The case rates, particularly on the community level, have now passed the threshold the Minnesota Department of Health recommends to have our elementary students on a hybrid model in all of our counties,” Bittman said. “So we are hanging on and pushing back, but eventually we will need to make that change.
“What that means, at least initially, is instead of being in school five days a week, they would be in school two days a week (Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday) with distance learning three days a week.”
Bittman said some neighboring districts are likely to transition to complete distance learning because of their numbers
Anoka-Hennepin is one of those districts that announced its secondary schools are turning to distance learning in November.
Bittman encouraged leaders to urge local residents to do their part to get ahold of the numbers and rein in community spread “or else that will happen here sooner rather than later.”
Other items on Monday’s agenda include:
•Student reports from Carly Hanlon of Zimmerman High School and Eriq Winn of Ivan Sand Community High School
•Student leadership awards at Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman elementary schools
•Tammi Hendrickson, a second-grade teacher at Zimmerman Elementary School, will be recognized for being awarded the 2020 WEM Outstanding Educator Award by the WEM Foundation, which is administered by the Synergy And Leadership Exchange. The WEM Foundation is a private foundation based in Minnesota. The benefactors wish to remain anonymous.
The School Board will be asked to approve two staffing requests.
The HR Department is seeking a confidential secretary position within the Human Resources Department in accordance with recommendations from the audit that was conducted by TeamWorks International. The position would be responsible to support functions related to such things as COVID-19, data entry, position control, customer service, etc. If approved, the position would initially be funded through federal COVID-19 related monies.
The School Board will be asked to approve a manager of operations for transportation position to improve support for students and families in the Elk River Area School District.
The district currently has no staff position designated for transportation, which is contracted for through Vision Transportation.
The position would initially be funded through federal COVID-19 related monies.
The School Board will also be asked to approve:
•bids for Prairie View Middle School and Rogers High School
•a resolution regarding fund balance transfers
•policies on communicable diseases, gifts to employees and school board members as part of an annual review cycle
