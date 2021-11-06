by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A meeting has been set for Dec. 10 to discuss the future of Northstar Commuter Rail.
Wes Kooistra, general manager of Metro Transit, sent a meeting invitation to Sherburne County Board Chair Raeanne Danielowski.
Invited to attend are county commissioners from counties served by Northstar, Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle and Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher, according to Sherburne County Administrator Bruce Messelt.
Danielowski and Sherburne County Commissioner Felix Schmiesing will attend and represent the county at the meeting.
The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners had expressed interest in having a discussion about the future of Northstar last month after hearing a report on ridership from Metro Transit officials, who said at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic Northstar’s ridership dropped by more than 95% and continues to lag significantly.
Average daily ridership was 2,739 in 2019, compared to 300 last month.
In advance of the Dec. 10 meeting, commissioners discussed the matter in a work session Tuesday, Nov. 2.
“This thing needs to be reviewed from the ground up,” Schmiesing said.
He has said Northstar has never lived up to expectations, even before the pandemic.
The Northstar commuter rail service was launched in 2009 and runs between Big Lake and Minneapolis with several stops along the way, including at a station in Elk River located at 17200 Twin Lakes Road.
