She sees one of her roles as helping bring people back to the library as COVID-19 pandemic wanes
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Lori Lundstrom is a voracious reader, and with her new job she’s also regularly selecting audio books to digest on her commutes from Minneapolis to Elk River as the Elk River Public Library’s new library services coordinator.
The New Brighton native is doing her best to be a quick study of the Elk River community while also getting to know all of her staff members.
Lundstrom started on April 26, and only one of her staff was in place before the pandemic hit in March 2020 and library use precipitously dropped. The rest came after COVID-19 hit.
As the new manager of the Elk River branch of Great River Regional Library, Lundstrom says one of her chief roles is to bring people back to the library.
“I just see myself as the post-COVID new manager,” she told the Elk River City Council at a recent meeting where she was afforded the chance to introduce herself. “(My job) is to ... bring our numbers back up to where we were. So far, things are looking good and picking up.”
One of the keys to success will be to help customers navigate their way back into the library at a time when everyone is trying to find a new normal.
“I have discovered that Elk River has one of the largest percentages of home-schoolers in the state, and my staff are a reflection of that,” she said.
Three of her staff are home-schooling moms when they aren’t working at the library. Two of them offer up some of the library’s programming.
“I think home-schooler moms are very resourceful and so (they) are a natural for this sort of thing,” she said.
Summer to be a busy season at the library — and in the parks
Summer is historically a busy time for libraries.
“Schooled in Art” storytimes and “Lego” programs will continue to meet throughout the summer, and the library will have several special performances, including:
•Magic Bob.
•Bruce the Bug Guy.
•Dazzling Dave the Yo-Yo Master.
The Raptor Center will be at the library in September.
The Summer Reading Program officially kicks off on June 6, but the Story Stroll that took place on May 21 at the Oak Savanna Park's spring celebration was an unofficial start.
“If kids attend a Story Stroll at all of the four Sherburne County parks this year, and get their stamp at each of them, they can come into the library and get (a) free book,” Lundstrom said. “Besides that, they will have other opportunities to get free books as well as other prize giveaways throughout the summer.”
The Summer Reading Program is a universal program throughout Minnesota and the United States. Aside from a few charter and magnet schools that offer year-round school, historically (and continuing into today) kids in the U.S. don’t have school in the summer. Summer reading programs play a valuable role in their community.
“Sometimes, kids who don’t continue reading when not in school can experience something called summer slide,” Lundstrom said. “We are not referring to the slides at the park! A lot of teachers were discovering that when the kids came back to school in the fall, they were seeing reading levels that were lower than what some of these same kids had shown in the spring before school got out, hence the beginning of (the Summer Reading Program).”
Lundstrom is not done with her look into the Elk River community.
Lundstrom plans to do outreach events at the Elk River Farmers Market once a month on the especially kid-friendly days: June 16, July 17, Aug. 11, and Sept. 8. She will be there on those Thursdays between 3 and 5 p.m., and kids can win prizes and books by playing Plinko.
Fell into library sciences
Lundstrom calls Northeast Minneapolis home, though she has roots in central Minnesota. Her parents are from Mille Lacs County.
She also attended college in central Minnesota. She has a bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Benedict, with majors in biology and art history.
She also has a master’s in library science from Dominican University in Illinois, although most of her coursework was done at St. Catherine’s in St Paul.
But she didn’t start on her master’s degree until she had been out in the workforce for a bit.
“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do when I first got out of college and fell into being an optician (eyeglass sales),” she said.
As a child, however, she was very much a book person. A few years after finishing college, she was spending a lot of time one particular year doing genealogy — before the internet, when genealogy research was very different from how it is now.
“I found that I enjoyed digging up information and was good at it, and enjoyed the atmosphere of libraries,” she said. “At that very same time, St. Kate’s started their master’s program. Minnesota hadn’t had one for 10 years (since the U of M got rid of it). I applied that first year and got in.”
All of her library jobs have been working in public libraries, including 17 years in the St. Paul Public Library system, as well as five years at Hennepin County working as a sub throughout the entire system, one of the largest in the U.S. Her last library position before being hired for Elk River’s branch was subbing at the Stillwater Library, mostly as a reference librarian.
Lundstrom loves history and had hoped to get a librarian job at an archive or a historical library or museum.
“I took many courses in library school with this focus. I finally got a chance to work in that setting,” she said. “It was a one-year temporary stint working part-time in the archives located in the downtown central location of the Minneapolis Public Library (called Special Collections).
“It was kind of a dream job for me with my love of history, but when it was over, I realized I could never do something like that full-time: I need sunlight!”
The Elk River Public Library, the first LEED library in the state of Minnesota, offers plenty of sunlight and job opportunities.
Lundstrom has worn many hats throughout her 20-plus years working in public libraries, including supervisory responsibilities. While at the St. Paul Public Library, she was the supervisor for summer workers for a program called Youth Job Corps.
“I mentored a lot of young people through that as well as training new staff of all ages,” she said. “I was also in charge of many volunteers. I missed this aspect of my position when I was a sub for HCL and Stillwater. When I saw this job posting, I jumped at the opportunity to actually be a branch manager once again, mentoring, training and supervising staff.”
Some of Lundstrom’s proudest accomplishments along the way have been bringing in new programs and seeing them grow or expand into other locations.
“Helping youth navigate into their first jobs, and thereby having a hand up in their future, especially for first generation Americans,” she said. “Seeing youth use their library experiences to help them get into college, especially if they were the first in their family to do so.”
More on Lundstrom
Lundstrom got married after turning 40 and kept her maiden name. She says the only thing that is stereotypical about her being a librarian is she has two cats.
“The only time they are allowed outside is when they hang out in the yard with me when I am working on gardening (in my fenced yard),” Lundstrom said. “This is one of my favorite summer activities.”
In the winter, she likes to spend time at her timeshare in Mexico.
“No, I don’t know Spanish even though I wish I did,” she said.
She still loves to research genealogy and help other people with it. She hopes to offer some programming on that someday.
“I also love crossword puzzles, and my favorite physical fitness activities are walking and yoga,” she said. “During the COVID furlough two years ago, I walked around Como Lake near Como Park Zoo almost every day. It was spring, so I got to see all the changes that happen in spring from March to early June. I miss those walks, but every day when it’s not raining out when I am at work I like to walk around (part of) Lake Orono.”
She also looks forward to showing her husband around Elk River on a Saturday and hitting a diner or other non-corporate restaurant.
Hello, my name is ...
One of Lori Lundstrom’s first initiatives will help the public get to know her and her staff at the Elk River Public Library. The library staff members have set up a display, which will change each month, to highlight one staff member at a time.
The library has started with Lundstrom, the new library services coordinator. Her display highlights some of her favorite books, a glimpse at what she’s reading now and some other books she has her eyes on. They all make for great conversation starters. Lundstrom’s reading interests are vast and her ability to suggest good reads for patrons has been welcomed.
Things you may not know about your Elk River Public Library
1. Elk River Library is a branch of the Great River Regional Library. It is a system that encompasses six counties and includes 32 branches. Elk River it is the easternmost branch of Sherburne County as well as the entire system. The main headquarters are in St Cloud. When it was built, the Elk River Library was the first LEED library in the state of Minnesota.
2. You can check out free e-books by downloading the Libby app on your device. It is the perfect thing to check out for your summer vacation since you don’t have to worry about calling to renew it or returning it, as it simply “checks itself in” after three weeks. If you need help feel free to stop in and have library staff help you, or you can call the library hotline at 1-833-438-4775.
3. Great River Regional Library no longer charges overdue fines. You will only be charged for items that are damaged, lost, or long overdue. No need to rush to the book drop in the pouring rain.
4. Elk River Library has a self-checkout unit. It is much the same as buying your groceries at the local supermarket. All you need is to know your PIN number. Library staff can help you reset your PIN and show you how to use it. This self-service option frees up library staff to help people with informational needs as well as Readers’ Advisory and technical assistance. It also allows the staff more time to work on displays and programming.
