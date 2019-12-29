On paper, Medicare for All might all sound like a good deal, but in reality, it would be a nightmare for local businesses, employers, and employees. Government-controlled health care insurance would eliminate choice from the private market and eventually crowd out private and employer-sponsored insurance plans altogether.
Local businesses of all sizes work hard to provide quality, comprehensive health care insurance for their employees — and today, more than 160 million Americans access their health care plans through their employers. However, a Medicare for All or similar system could threaten these plans. A study by KNG Health Consulting reveals that Medicare for America, a similar plan to Medicare for All, could cause 1 in 3 workers to lose access to their employer-sponsored health coverage by 2032.
According to another study by FTI Consulting, the introduction of a new government-run health care program like the public option would lead to “20% of state marketplaces” no longer offering “a single private insurance option by 2028.” By 2050, that figure would reach 70%. Eliminating options from the health care insurance marketplace will only lead to less choice and higher private plan premiums for patients and consumers.
Lawmakers, like Sen. Tina Smith, need to focus on lowering costs and expanding coverage, and the best way to do that is through healthy competition in the free market. Government-run health care like Medicare for All is the exact opposite. — Garrett A. Christianson, Elk River
