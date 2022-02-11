Couple wins United We Shiver Medallion Hunt

by Jim Boyle
Editor
Mary Gadach and Lance Tregoning are the winners of the 2022 United We Shiver Medallion Hunt.
The Elk River couple found the medallion at Rivers Edge Commons Park in Elk River right after the fifth of seven clues was dropped, and the chilly weather along the Mississippi River did not deter them from heading out.
“It’s Minnesota,” said Gadach, a 1981 graduate of Elk River High School. “You put your long underwear on and enjoy the season.”
They have been regular medallion hunt competitors even since Shiver Elk River was introduced, and they were happy to see Sherburne County Area United Way take over the event and re-brand it United We Shiver. The local United Way organization, North Central Insurance and the Elk River Star News sponsored this year’s hunt. The plunge and other activities took place Feb. 5 on Big Lake in Elk River’s neighboring community to the west. For more pictures of the event, see www.erstarnews.com.
Close before
Gadach and Tregoning have been close to winning the medallion hunt in the years the medallion was found at Lions Park and at the Handke Pit. But in the case of Lions Park, they were looking in the wrong spot at the park. The year it was found at the historic stadium, they made the mistake of doubting themselves. When they finally decided to check Handke Pit, they showed up just minutes after it was found by somebody else.
Gadach loves riddles, which is both a blessing and a curse.
“Sometimes I read too much into the clues,” she said, noting she relies not only on her knowledge of Elk River history from growing up here ever since she was 10 years old, but she also checks the dictionary to see if clues should take her in a different direction.
Tregoning, a 1985 Elk River High School graduate, grew up in the area. He and Gadach make a good team. He said he once won a medallion contest about 25 years ago that was sponsored by another area organization.
He was easy to convince when the latest medallion hunt started. When asked if they will search again next year if there’s another contest, they said: “Of course.”
Meanwhile, Gadach will continue to take her grandchildren to local sledding hills, hike in Hillside Park in the winter when it’s not being used for mountain biking and enjoy the igloo she built in her backyard that’s similar to the one featured earlier this winter in the Star News. Tregoning likes to snowmobile.
“We embrace winter,” she said.
They also embrace the other seasons and all that the area has to offer in places like Woodland Trails Regional Park, the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge and the Sand Dunes State Forest.
Both like to garden and plant flowers. Tregoning makes maple syrup when he’s not tied up with his concrete business. They also plan to use the new trail along Highway 10 between Lake Orono and downtown Elk River.
Maybe they’ll find a medallion along that trail sometime in the future.
