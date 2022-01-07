2022 United We Shiver Medallion Hunt Rules
Sponsored by North Central Insurance Agency, Star News & Sherburne County Area United Way
• One prize of $500 (in the form of a check), will be awarded to the person that finds and turns in the medallion for verification prior to 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022. Prize awarded after verification.
• Read your Star News January 29, 2022 edition for the 1st Clue and any updates to the hunt.
• Clues will appear daily at 10:00 a.m. each morning on erstarnews.com, Saturday, January 29, 2022 through Friday, February 4, 2022 unless the medallion is found prior to that date. Read the daily clues to search for the medallion hidden on public land, somewhere in, or adjacent to an Elk River Park. The medallion will be in or adjacent to a park, on public land in the city limits. Medallion will not be hidden under any skating surface, on a golf course, under any mowed grass area, artificial turf surface or at any construction site. Please observe specific park rules and hours while searching.
• If you find the medallion, PROMPTLY return it to the Star News Office, 506 Freeport Ave., Elk River to qualify for the $500 cash prize.
• The Star News will recognize one winner with one prize. If the finder chooses to share the prize award, it will be his or her responsibility.
• If the United We Shiver medallion is not found by 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, the Star News reserves the right to terminate the Hunt and donate the prize to a local charity. The Star News reserves the right to discontinue the Hunt at any time if public property is destroyed.
• Individuals under the age of 18 must have the permission of a parent or legal guardian to participate in the Hunt. The parent or guardian must claim the prize on behalf of a child.
• The winner will be required to execute and return a Certificate of Eligibility and General Release form within 24 hours of notifying the paper that the medallion has been found. If the winner is under the age of 18, the Certificate must be signed by his or her parent or legal guardian. Non-compliance may result in disqualification. Any income tax liability is the sole responsibility of the winner.
• All participants agree that the Star News, erstarnews.com, Sherburne County Area United Way, North Central Insurance Agency and their respective affiliate companies, parents, subsidiaries, advertising representatives and agents will have no liability whatsoever, and will be held harmless by participants for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prizes or participation in this contest.
• By accepting the prize, winner grants permission for the Star News, its partners, and those acting under its authority to use his or her name, photograph, voice and/or likeness for advertising and/or publicity without compensation.
• No purchase is necessary to win. All contest rules and decisions are final. Employees and immediate family members of the Star News, erstarnews.com, Sherburne County Area United Way and North Central Insurance Agency and all contest partners are not eligible.
• Winner will be published in the February 12, 2022 Star News and online at erstarnews.com.
• Star News Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Friday.
• Contact Star News with questions: 763-441-3500.
• Good luck to all!
