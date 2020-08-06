The Sherburne History Center in Becker is turning a portion of a former exhibit into a new lobby wall exhibition: “Just a Neighborhood Thing: Meadowvale and Cable.” These two rural neighborhoods in Sherburne County were both located “on the edge” of larger communities. Their farming roots were the same, but their stories are unique. The exhibit runs through Nov. 25. For more information call 763-261-4433.

Load comments