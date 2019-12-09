A foursome representing Meadowvale Elementary School was the winner of the Elk River Area School District’s annual geography bowl.

Members of the Meadowvale Mustangs team include Caleb Ostmoe, Rylee Vevle, Braedon Becker and Brecken Digiovanni.

They competed against fourth and fifth graders on Dec. 1 at Elk River High School. The  teams match wits over maps and forms to show who really knows what is where.

The competition started earlier this year at the building level, where the classes whittled the fourth and fifth grade teams down to one school champion. That champion then advanced to represent the building at this year’s districtwide competition.

