by Jeff Hage
APG of East Central Minnesota
In 1998 Eric Petersen and his partners opened McPete’s Sports Bar & Lanes.
Now, nearly 25 years later, McPete’s has been honored as Big Lake’s business of the year by the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Petersen and his wife, Stephanie, co-owners of McPete’s, were honored Thursday, March 18, at the Chamber’s Member of the Year Celebration at Style Catering in Big Lake. Lupulin Brewing Company and Old National Bank were the other candidates for the chamber’s business of the year. The winner was decided by a vote of current chamber members.
“It was an honor,” Eric Petersen said of the honor. “Especially because it was voted on by all the business owners.”
While Petersen said he was surprised to get the honor as business of the year because the bank and brewery would have been very worthy recipients, he was nothing short of excited.
He received “a very nice” plaque which is already on display at McPete’s where his staff can see and enjoy the award.
“I want our employees to be able to see it, because, of course, they are a big part of this. If not for them, this wouldn’t have happened,” Petersen said of receiving the honor.
Gloria Vande Brake, executive director of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited that McPete’s received the honor.
Petersen and McPete’s have been great supporters of the chamber’s annual block party for the past 11 years and has always been a great member of the Big Lake community, she said.
Big Lake Mayor and 2020 chamber president Paul Knier sponsored the Business of the Year Award through his business, Cabot Lodge Securities. Knier noted that McPete’s has been generous and dedicated to the community over the years. McPete’s has donated and supported many nonprofit organizations and youth groups in the Big Lake area, according to Knier.
In addition to offering their bowling alley and mini-golf to thousands of kids and families at the block party for the past 11 years, Petersen has been a longtime member of the Big Lake Lions and Knights of Columbus, Knier said.
An interesting note shared by Knier: Petersen, a Big Lake native, worked at the bowling alley that is now McPete’s for four years while attending college. He left for eight years and returned to Big Lake to become a partner in the business with Bob and Pat McDowell.
The McDowells remain Petersen’s business partners, Eric Petersen said.
Since purchasing the bowling alley 23 years, Petersen has nearly doubled the footprint of McPete’s original operation.
“We added volleyball courts, mini golf, and horseshoes,” Petersen said.
The horseshoe pits have since been replaced by beanbags.
“We also opened up the bar and added an area for darts and pool,” he said.
Part of being the 2020 business of the year was actually being in business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It wasn’t easy,” Petersen confessed.
During times of in-person closures, McPete’s and its staff worked hard, providing takeout meals to its customers.
“We pushed on as much as we could,” Petersen said.
Petersen notes that McPete’s might not be here today if it wasn’t for the people of Big Lake.
“It’s community support that kept us going,” Petersen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.