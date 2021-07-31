Joanne McChesney has been recognized as Elk River’s latest volunteer of the month.
Mayor John Dietz, who established this award program, selected McChesney for her many contributions and commitment to bettering the local community through voluntary personal service.
She serves as president of Christian Women at St. Andrew’s Church and has also volunteered for the church’s parish festival as well as an usher, greeter and Eucharistic minister.
McChesney calls bingo at Guardian Angels and BeeHive Homes and was a former member of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce. She is also involved with CAER, preparing food for distribution as well as helping clients with their shopping.
Learn how to nominate someone for Mayor Dietz’s Volunteer of the Month by visiting ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition.
