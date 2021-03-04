On Monday, Feb. 22, the last of our Elk River Area School District’s students returned to face-to-face learning.
On the same date, the U.S. Department of Education instructed states to administer standardized tests for our students.
States will not be allowed to cancel federally mandated standardized exams this school year despite the pandemic, federal department officials informed state education leaders that Monday.
In ISD 728 this will include MCA testing. Now that our children have been able to return to school face-to-face, the DOE is telling our teachers to spend precious teaching time administering these tests over a period of days, taking away more learning opportunities for our children. Administering a standardized test during a global health crisis makes no sense to me.
What benefit will these tests be for our children during this pandemic? These tests will tell the DOE what parents and educators already know: The pandemic has created difficulties in learning for our children. Test results are used to evaluate not only our students, but are used to evaluate educators and penalize schools that do not score high enough.
Haven’t our children and their teachers struggled enough during this school year? I have already contacted the Minnesota Department of Education to protest this.
If the state doesn’t allow flexibility to our school district, I will have another way to deal with this ridiculous demand; I will not have my children take the MCAs. This is an option every parent has but often isn’t shared with parents. I would rather have my children go to the media center to read, than spend several hours taking a test over many days.
These test results should not determine school rankings and potentially harmful sanctions to our schools. If this situation concerns you, then send a letter following this link: tinyurl.com/4akv863n.
Then, consider the benefit of your children taking several days of precious educational learning time versus opting out of the test. Perhaps if enough parents opt out their children from the test, it will send a message that this request is not beneficial when our children and educators have already suffered enough. —Val Williams, Elk River
