City officials and onlookers heard visions about city services from two Elk River girls at the Feb. 18 meeting.

Elena Rangel and Gabriella Tobin, both sixth graders at VandenBerge Middle School in Elk River, were honored by the League of Minnesota Cities for essays they wrote.

The contest challenged kids to think about the variety of city services and about how they’d enhance or improve those programs if they were mayor for a day. City documents said more than 300 students submitted essays, and Rangel and Tobin were selected for recognition in the January edition of Minnesota Cities magazine.

Tobin’s essay was one of three that were published in the magazine. It focused on the environment, saying she would have citywide cleanups once a month, offer discounts to businesses for each bag they recycle and reach out to schools to get kids more involved. Rangel’s essay received honorable mention.

Both girls received certificates from Elk River Mayor John Dietz.

