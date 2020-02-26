City officials and onlookers heard visions about city services from two Elk River girls at the Feb. 18 meeting.
Elena Rangel and Gabriella Tobin, both sixth graders at VandenBerge Middle School in Elk River, were honored by the League of Minnesota Cities for essays they wrote.
The contest challenged kids to think about the variety of city services and about how they’d enhance or improve those programs if they were mayor for a day. City documents said more than 300 students submitted essays, and Rangel and Tobin were selected for recognition in the January edition of Minnesota Cities magazine.
Tobin’s essay was one of three that were published in the magazine. It focused on the environment, saying she would have citywide cleanups once a month, offer discounts to businesses for each bag they recycle and reach out to schools to get kids more involved. Rangel’s essay received honorable mention.
Both girls received certificates from Elk River Mayor John Dietz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.