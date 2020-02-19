Mayor Dietz recognizes Dar Johnson for her generosity

Dar Johnson, Elk River’s Volunteer of the Month for January, was recognized by Mayor John Dietz on Jan. 20 when he presented her a plaque for her service to community.

Johnson gives of her time each week by leading a government prayer team, tending the coffee and gift shop at Guardian Angels Care Center and serving over 35 hours as receptionist for the Sherburne County Government Center.

For over 13 years, Johnson has been actively involved in service through her church as well. She has led prayer groups, played the organ and piano, and directed the music program and choir.                                                                                                     

To learn more about award eligibility, or to nominate a resident, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition

