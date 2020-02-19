Mayor Dietz recognizes Dar Johnson for her generosity

Dar Johnson, Elk River’s Volunteer of the Month for January, was recognized by Mayor John Dietz on Jan. 20 when he presented her a plaque for her service to community.
Johnson gives of her time each week by leading a government prayer team, tending the coffee and gift shop at Guardian Angels Care Center and serving over 35 hours as receptionist for the Sherburne County Government Center.
For over 13 years, Johnson has been actively involved in service through her church as well. She has led prayer groups, played the organ and piano, and directed the music program and choir.
To learn more about award eligibility, or to nominate a resident, visit ElkRiverMN.gov/VolunteerRecognition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.