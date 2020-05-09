The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on May 5 proclaimed May as Mental Health Month in Sherburne County.
County officials hope to help community members increase their awareness and understanding of mental illness and the need for appropriate services for all people with mental illness.
Mental illness will strike 1 in 4 people in a given year regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, or economic status. Addressing the complex mental health needs of adults, children, youth and families today is fundamental to building the health, resilience and future of Minnesota, the county’s proclamation states.
Mental health is essential to everyone’s overall physical health and emotional well-being, and people who have mental illnesses can recover and lead full, productive lives, the proclamation states.
Untreated or under-treated mental illness costs public and private employers billions of dollars annually through absenteeism, turnover, low productivity, and increased medical costs, the proclamation states.
Community-based services that respond to individual and family needs are cost-effective and beneficial to consumers and the community, the proclamation states.
In conclusion, the proclamation calls upon all citizens, community agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools to recommit our community to increase their awareness and understanding of mental illness and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental illnesses.
