I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.
Liz Cheney said these words, she lived these words, she lost her role in the Republican party because she was loyal to this oath. This oath of office is the most sacred, honored oath that it is possible to take. We, the people you represent, put our lives in your hands.
A violation of this oath should send a person to prison for the rest of their lives or at least force them to leave the United States of America and never return.
Please save our country and take this oath:
I do solemnly swear to never vote for anyone who did not defend in words, actions, and with their vote Liz Cheney and all those who have lost their standing by defending the United States of America.
By doing nothing and failing to uphold their solemn oath to our county, our Republican representatives, Tom Emmer, Hagedorn, Fischbach, and Stauber, have become the domestic enemy against which we must defend our country. May America never forget the loss of the Republican Party. — Jonathan Heinrichs, Otsego
