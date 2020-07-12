Local schools are seeking tutors for the 2020-21 school year to help students struggling with reading and math.
Elk River schools need 10 tutors — nine for reading and one for math — while Zimmerman schools are looking for six reading and three math tutors.
Student learning loss is projected to be significantly higher than in past years due to the coronavirus pandemic, heightening the need for literacy and math tutors. Overall, AmeriCorps is recruiting 1,750 tutors for Minnesota schools.
“There’s always a bit of a ‘summer slump’ in reading and math retention after students have been away from the classroom,” Reading Corps and Math Corps Managing Director Sadie O’Connor said. “But the disruptions to school schedules and shift to distance learning due to the COVID-19 crisis could result in even greater gaps. Reading Corps and Math Corps are proven to be highly effective in closing those gaps and helping students gain skills for success in school and beyond.”
Tutors are being sought for three commitment levels: 35, 25 or 18 hours a week, beginning in August 2020. New this year, tutors can opt to serve just a single semester or make a commitment for a full academic year.
Full-time tutors receive a stipend of $650 every two weeks and can also earn an additional $4,336 for student loans or tuition. This education award can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and child care assistance. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825.
For more information, go to www.minnesotareadingcorps.org and www.minnesotamathcorps.org.
