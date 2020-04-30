by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
At just 11 years old, Laila Janish is busy sewing face masks by the dozens and dozens as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.
She has made more than 250 so far, and is still sewing.
“It makes me feel good to know I’m doing something to help the situation,” she said.
The daughter of Stefany and Steve Janish, Laila started making masks on March 25 for a family friend who works at Maple Grove Hospital. The pattern she uses is one requested by the hospital.
“I decided to just try it, and it really kind of took off from there,” Laila said.
The majority of the masks she has made have gone to the hospital in Maple Grove, but she has also been giving them out locally to people in places like Elk River, Rogers, Zimmerman, Becker and Otsego. She has even filled requests from across the country in places where her family has visited.
“I am giving them away to anyone who wants one,” Laila said. “I am accepting fabric or donations to cover shipping and other supplies I need. If you can’t donate, that is okay. I just want people to be safe.”
One of the masks she made went to Melissa Kolyer, a family friend from Zimmerman who works at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Anoka.
Kolyer said she wears the mask when she is out and about so she doesn’t bring back the coronavirus to her clients.
She’s grateful to Laila for making the masks.
“She’s just an amazing kid. The world is lucky to have Laila,” Kolyer said.
Heidi Wilson, of Elk River, purchased eight masks from Laila after learning about them on social media.
She wears one when she is out in public. Wilson said they are nice quality, Laila delivered them for free and she charges nothing for them, asking only for a donation.
“We could all learn a valuable lesson from her,” Wilson said.
“I’m truly blessed by her, and her talent to help others.”
Laila, who learned to sew at the M5 Farmhouse in Rogers, said it took her about 20 minutes to make one mask when she first started making them. But she has picked up speed as she has made more masks, and now can make one in about 15 minutes.
“That includes cutting, pinning and sewing,” she said. “I have learned to make them in batches of 20 to 30 now so it is going faster.”
Her mom said people especially love the masks made from puppy and kitty fabric.
“And we have gotten a lot of requests for camo, but have had a very hard time finding it,” Stefany said.
Laila is a sixth grader at Becker Middle School, but previously attended Prairie View Elementary and Middle School in Otsego. She and her family moved from Otsego to Clear Lake last year.
She is continuing to accept orders for the face masks. To request one, fill out a form that can be found on the Facebook page for Stefany Janish’s business, Tiny Moments Photography in Rogers. Find it at www.facebook.com/tinymomentsphoto/.
Laila said she wants to thank everyone who has donated supplies and money to her project, as well as to thank “all the other people who are doing their part to help out.”
