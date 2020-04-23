Many people have turned to some of their more creative hobbies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and if sewing is one of yours, be sure to take part in #MinneSEWtaWeek.
Late last week, Gov. Tim Walz launched a statewide mask drive, calling on all who are able to sew masks, which will be donated to those living and working in congregate care facilities. Both Elk River Fire Station No. 1, 415 Jackson Ave., and Station No. 3, 13073 Orono Parkway, will be accepting mask donations on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The no-contact drop off will likely utilize a donation bin of some sort.
While cloth masks don’t replace personal protection equipment, they do help limit the spread of the virus. For resources on mask design and patterns to follow, visit https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/volunteer/masks.jsp.
