Mark Swanson challenges Gregg Felber for Sherburne County Commissioner District 3:

Mark Swanson
Family: wife - Helen, three adult daughters: Noelle, Melody and Isabelle
Education: Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering from University of Minnesota, MBA from Argosy University
Age: 55
1. Previous experience in elected office:
Becker School Board for last 12 years, Monticello Hospital Board for eight years
2. Previous civic and community involvement:
Becker Legion, South Santiago Lutheran Church, VFW, Youth Sports
3. What do you hope to accomplish if elected to the Sherburne County Board?
To work effectively in lowering taxes, continue improving business climate and ensuring we have a stable and strong base power generation in the area. We need to establish Sherburne County as a 2nd amendment sanctuary county, support our law enforcement and ensure the elections are run with transparency and integrity. We need to show that area resident can trust that the county commissioners have their best interests in mind without personal agendas.
4. There will be a significant turnover on the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners with two of its members not seeking reelection. What skills do you have in working with others to reach consensus on polarizing issues, and, at the end of the day, be able to work well together in the future? Provide an example if you can.
My background in the school board, Monticello hospital board and as a business owner will serve area residents well in understanding how the board can work effectively. In addition, I work in the area of standardization for quality management systems. This is a consensus process across several industries and different countries and cultures of the world. Understanding the process for building agreement is a key aspect to understand how to influence others to have the best outcome for everyone.
5. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from county advisory commissions and the administration. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
I have always taken my role in representing people very seriously. I listen to others and work to discern the facts from the opinions. With my engineering and business background, I understand the need to manage risk and benefits to come to a decision regardless of my personal views. You need to set aside those personal viewpoints to be able to really listen to others and seek to serve the interests of ALL you represent.
6. What previous decisions of the Sherburne County Board have you liked and disliked and why?
I believe the board has been too slow in reacting to the issues on the integrity of our election system. A more proactive approach is needed in both the validation of the system and follow up verification of election results. In addition, at a recent meeting a SCORE grant was tabled (delayed) that could have helped local businesses make a purchase that would benefit both the area businesses and farmers by a single commissioner without challenging that position. I believe we need to defer to those experts and unless we have some solid information to the contrary, we should not be in the way of granting the permission to move forward without delays. Too much time is spent getting in the way and not enough time moving progress forward.
7. What should be done at the county level to attract and retain new employees as the workforce loses its most seasoned employees to retirement? Speak to the issues of salaries and benefits that are negotiated as well as workplace morale that can be impacted by many non-negotiable factors.
The county should understand that they are competing for talent with area businesses and other local governments and make the total compensation competitive. They need to keep in mind that there are benefits above and beyond just the direct compensation that figure into the total compensation. In addition, employees need to have a workplace where the expectations are well understood that is free from any form of fear or other distractions. The clear and stable policies and good leadership are key attributes to maintain positive workplace morale.
8. What would you like to be able to say about Sherburne County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
That the people of Sherburne County are forward thinking in everything we do. They truly worked hard in the way they handled the growth (roads and housing) and other important issue to be an example for all the counties in Minnesota and in the US. This is the place to live!
9. What should be the role of Sherburne County to spur economic development in Sherburne County?
Key to the growth and development will be the roads, lower taxes and maintaining the security of our area. We need to ensure both businesses and individuals are not frustrated with the lack of adequate roads and bridges. We should have an additional bridge across the Mississippi north of Becker and consider other needed expansions of our county roads. This needs to be done efficiently and effectively without unneeded burden to the area taxpayers while also ensuring the support for law enforcement.
10. The demands on health and human services have increased, and the need for increased staffing is expected to continue. What factors will you consider when making your decision whether to approve such requests?
Not sure I agree with the context of this question. Why do we need more people? Have we considered other way to be more efficient before we are looking to hire additional staff? We need to ask better questions before we just put more people in the offices. The growth of government is not always a good way to go. Work smarter, not just going along with hiring more people.
11. Many of the challenges facing the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners have a direct tie to decisions made in offices outside of the county, at the state capitol and in Washington, D.C. What, if anything, should be done differently to help chart Sherburne County’s course?
We need to maintain a dialogue with those that represent us outside of Sherburne County. This is why I continue to reach out to both our state representation (Senator Matthews and Representative Mekeland) as well as our national representation in Congressman Emmer. We need to seek ways to collaborate with our other local government entities as well to ensure we have a strong unified voice in speaking to our Governor and other state/national leaders. Using this cohesive voice, they can understand our reasons and position to be able to support us when those issues are before them.
12. Why should people elect you?
I appreciate the opportunity to serve each and every constituent of my area and hope you feel comfortable with my ability to listen and represent you on the Sherburne County Board. I promise to work hard and diligently to understand the issues that come before the board and make decisions that support our families and businesses to show everyone that Sherburne County is the shining star in the center of Minnesota. I won’t let you down. Please get out and vote!
