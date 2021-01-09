Jim Boyle
Editor
A Nowthen man and Donald Trump supporter found himself in the middle of history on Jan. 6 as he rallied in Washington, D.C., for America to take seriously the claims of what he and millions of other Americans view as flawed election results.
“I bet there was a million people there,” Scott Rothmeyer told the Star News by phone Wednesday night, while processing all that he had seen earlier that day.
His crowd estimate has not been verified, but he feels the same way about the result of the election.
Rothmeyer was thrilled to be there and make his voice heard. He was not there to see the nation’s Capitol overtaken by an angry mob of protesters.
Both happened, and, perhaps, the moment he checked out from what was carrying on came when a stretcher was wheeled past him. Not so much when it went past him and the others in his group of five people on the way in, but definitely when it came back out.
“We didn’t think we would see it once it went in,” he said. “We figured it was on its way in for a (congressman or congresswoman) having an anxiety attack or something. We figured it would go out the back or through some tunnel.”
It came back, and as it approached, he, like others, readied his camera to capture images of it passing by. When he saw the patient drenched in blood, he put his camera down.
“I’m not taking (video) of that,” he said.
They had walked from the site of the rally where President Donald Trump spoke earlier in the day. Trump opened his address railing against a fake media and weak Republicans, according to a transcript of his remarks.
“It’s just a great honor to have this kind of crowd and to be before you,” he said. “Hundreds of thousands of American patriots are committed to the honesty of our elections and the integrity of our glorious Republic.
“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical left Democrats ... and stolen by the fake news media.”
Partway through Trump said he hoped Vice President Mike Pence would “do the right thing” and send the results back to the states for recertification.
He closed his speech, which lasted one hour and 13 minutes, encouraging his supporters to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.
“So we’re going to, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we’re going to the Capitol. ...” Trump said. “The Democrats are hopeless. They’re never voting for anything, not even one vote. But we’re going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”
Earlier in the day
Rothmeyer and his group, which included D.J. Bakken, of Elk River, and three others, arrived early in the morning, and people were already there in large numbers for the rally that had been planned for weeks.
As Rothmeyer surveyed the crowds throughout the day, he saw several distinct groups, all with a deep support for the president and belief the results of the election are inaccurate at best and warrant an investigation at least.
One thread of the marchers are Christian conservatives.
Another consider themselves patriots, be it ex-military types or young adults who grew up wearing Captain America shirts. “They pay their taxes and don’t want people living off welfare,” Rothmeyer said.
A third group he noticed were people he would describe as more fanatical, a distinction and negative connotation Rothmeyer understands why people would attack.
A YouTuber he recognized at the event would be part of a fourth camp. This one, he said, was a more rebellious thread of the protesting the results.
“They’re fed up with feeling lied to,” he said. “These are die-hard Trumpers.”
When news broke on social media that Pence would not go along with Trump’s plea for him to send the results of the election “back to the states for an investigation recertification,” Rothmeyer felt in his Christian conservative gut that this had created a recipe for disaster.
Not that he or his buddies would be storming the Capitol with intentions of breaking in, but they made their way to the U.S. Capitol nonetheless.
“It’s going to hit the fan,” Rothmeyer said he said to himself.
Once there, he could see one person antagonizing television cameramen, hurling insults by calling them fake media, and creating a scene by throwing a water bottle at one of the cameras or cameramen. It was getting others riled up. It got worse, with camera gear getting damaged and left behind as journalists fled for safety.
At one point, Rothmeyer said it felt like they were in a movie. Those in their group worked to reunite some camera equipment with its operator and did so with success.
Rothmeyer likened the situation to a storm with the key ingredients swirling as masses of people descended on D.C., they’re given bad news that Pence has concluded he has no authority to send the results back to the states, and people are left with a feeling this is their last chance to do something about it.
“People were ready to go over the edge,” Rothmeyer said. “They were easily pulled into that mob mentality.”
Rothmeyer himself wasn’t ready to go over the edge, but says that doesn’t change the fact that the results of the election should be investigated.
He compared it to allegations of Russian collusion that resulted in “three years of investigation” but “uncovered nothing.”
“That standard was set by the left,” he said. “Now we’re talking about election integrity.”
Rothmeyer says he has been following the storyline and has no doubt there’s evidence — big and small — that there were irregularities.
“We’ve had absentee voting, but we’ve never had mail-in voting where (ballots) are mailed out, ... and people just drop them in a box and it’s a vote.”
It didn’t sit well as election night played out. What seemed to Rothmeyer would be a typical election that would be called by about midnight turned out much differently.
“This year you have (Trump) leading on the night of the election and by next morning the results have changed, and they’re still counting,” Rothmeyer said. “They were still counting for days. Everything was handled differently.”
Rothmeyer said despite more than a 1,000 sworn affidavits, no one wants to pay attention to that. The Trump supporter said he knows some people will consider him fanatical for saying such a thing.
He didn’t barge into the Capitol, but he said it’s still a travesty that there’s 1 million people out there telling the country this, and “no one is asking the question why are they out there doing this.”
Lawmakers returned to their work after a six-hour delay and wrapped up their work to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States. The final tally, which was announced by Pence, was 306-232.
Trump, who has refused to concede the election, said in a statement after the vote that there will be a smooth transition of power, according to an Associated Press report.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome ... nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said on Jan. 7 in a statement posted to Twitter by an aide.
