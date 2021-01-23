Readers should be made aware that the Star News article “Marching into U.S. History” was censored after accusations were made by the left of biased journalism. I wanted to re-read the article to see where the bias lay, but unfortunately it has been stripped from the website and in its place a new article was written focusing on the breach of our nation’s capital by an angry mob of right extremists. The editor even went so far as to say the day will be remembered as and likened to 911 and Pearl Harbor.
The left spoke, and not surprisingly the media complied. I wonder what that must feel like because for years bias accusations have been repeatedly reported by the right toward mainstream media to no avail, hence the term “fake news.” One small-town newspaper immediately deletes their article upon being challenged, yet biased reporting during the “mostly peaceful protests” of Black Lives Matter and the whole “Russian collusion” were allowed to continue for months and years on end. Honestly, if I were to type out all the biased headlines from any major news organization against President Trump and the Republicans over the past four years on a continuous sheet of paper, it would stretch from sea to shining sea. Look them up yourselves. I’m positive they’re all still in print, and you can be sure they were never deleted because of biasness.
Where was the outrage from the left when your party spent three years attempting to oust a sitting President with lies, corruption, and biased news reporting? Was a corrupt infiltration from within the government any less of an attempted coup than people physically storming the nation’s capital? Where was your outrage when hundreds of businesses were burned to the ground, dozens of people were murdered, extremists laid siege to numerous government buildings, autonomous zones were created in major U.S. cities, calls to defund our police were demanded by politicians, and national monuments were destroyed? The hypocrisy of it all overwhelms me.
President Trump’s call for his supporters to keep up the fight was not an invitation to take up arms and storm the capital. Rather, it was a call to keep peacefully voicing our opinions for justice and to continue seeking the truth. Trying to portray it as being anything other than that is fear mongering. Deploying 25,000 U.S. troops to our nation’s capital for a single incident is insultingly overkill. Vetting those troops to determine if their political affiliations are aligned with the ruling party is totalitarianism.
It amazes me that Democrats are in complete shock that millions of Americans distrust this year’s election. With the lengths the left took to nullify my vote the first time around, is it any wonder why I wouldn’t think they’d try even harder the second time around?
The ruling of 61 judges does not erase all the suppression, biasness, and distrust over the past four years. Millions of ballots should never have been mailed indiscriminately to any name or any address on a voter registration list. Only absentee and in-person voting should have been allowed. No judge could ever rule that fraud occurred because it would be impossible to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. The indiscriminate mailing of ballots under the ruse of a health crisis ensured that that could never be done. Wasn’t that the plan all along? — Denise Lanthier, Elk River
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.