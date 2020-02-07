Marchiafava celebrated for 17 years with ERFD; Three new firefighters take the oath

by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
Elk River Fire Capt. Tim Marchiafava ended his time with the Fire Department with applause and handshakes on Feb. 3, but not before one final step.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson took the podium next to the City Council dais and noted, “There’s so much blue out there” to recognize Marchiafava’s 17 years of service.
Dickinson said Marchiafava is the department’s training captain, but was also a member of its honor guard and technical rescue team who was instrumental in starting the Elk River Fire Academy, which educates firefighters all over the northwest metropolitan area. Dickinson said Marchiafava also spent “countless hours” bringing training back to the department.
“He is passionate about the Fire Service and making it better,” Dickinson said.
After Marchiafava received a plaque and a handshake from Mayor John Dietz, he took his seat and Dickinson pointed out the irony — the city was giving the oath of office to three new firefighters just as it was saying goodbye to the officer who helped train them. Marchiafava handed each a black firefighter helmet and shook their hands, welcoming them to what Dickinson called “the family.”
Three new firefighters take the oath
As one veteran firefighter retired, three of the recruits he trained were sworn in Monday night.
The City Council chambers at Elk River City Hall were filled with family and other members of the Elk River Fire Department, taking video and digital pictures on their phones as Mayor John Dietz administered the firefighter oath of office to Jena Murray, Jake DeMarre and Gordon Myette.
Following the oaths, each new firefighter came up and had their badge pinned to their uniform shirt. DeMarre was first, pinned by his father, an Elk River firefighter. Murray and Myette received their badges from family members.
After receiving their badges, the new firefighters received their black firefighters helmets from Marchiafava.
