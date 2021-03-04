March food drive underway for CAER food shelf

For many community members, COVID-19 has changed their way of life.
One year later, the economic impacts from the pandemic continue to hit directly at home as families struggle to buy groceries and pay their household bills.
As people are faced with job loss, medical challenges, added daycare costs and other unexpected situations, they have found CAER Food Shelf in Elk River to help provide food, shelter, and utility assistance. In the first two months of 2021, CAER has already helped more than 1,600 people receive food – and the nonprofit organization anticipates the number of food assistance requests will continue to increase.
“Every day we see people looking out for one another,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “In addition to generous donations, our community members are helping their family and friends connect with CAER when they are experiencing financial hardships. When we can all work together to support each other and share the resources available locally, it helps create a much more stable situation for our neighbors in need.”
During the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign, March 1 through April 11, CAER is seeking support to raise $50,000 and 50,000 pounds of food to continue its work helping people in need. During this time, the more financial and food donations CAER receives, the greater the proportional match will be distributed by Greater Minneapolis Community Connections.
CAER Food Shelf is a nonprofit organization that provides food, referrals and financial assistance for shelter and utilities. All food programs are available to any resident in need living in Elk River, Otsego, Zimmerman, and surrounding communities.
For more information, visit www.caerfoodshelf.org or call 763-441-1020.
March Food Share Month:
Drive for 50,000 pounds and $50,000
When: March 1-April 11
How can you help?:
• Financial donations can be made online at www.caerfoodshelf.org/donate or via mail to CAER, 12621
Elk Lake Road, Elk River, MN 55330.
• Nonperishable food and product donations are accepted at CAER 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday/Wednesday/Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
When arriving, please go to the door in the back of the building and ring the bell.
• If you know a family member, friend, or neighbor in need of food, reach out and tell them about CAER Food Shelf.
For more information of condation times available outside of regular business hours: Call 763-441-1020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.