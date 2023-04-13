CAER Board member Jennifer Castle and her daughter Kayla Asplund dressed for success at the April 1 Fool’s Run for CAER. Fellow board members include: Julia Schriefels, John Jordan, Don Horvath, Linda Lien, Dirk Barrett, Pam Black, Barb Burandt, Pat Hackman, Norma Madsen, Derek Montplaisir, Mason Schwartz.
Brad Olson and Karyl Ruprecht on the Fools Run for CAER.
Mike Flander coming across the finish line. He finished second in the 5K.
And the third-place finisher was Jackson Kliewer.
“April Fool’s!”
— Mike Beyer, Elk River City Council member said in his opening remarks as emcee of the 12th 5K for CAER on April 1.
Heather Kliewer thanking sponsors, board members, staff, participants and volunteers that made the event a success.
The start of the race.
Chelsea Lindner and Helen Stennes started the 5K with drinks from Starbuck's coffee chain.
Jeremy Jones and Lindsey Paggen
CAER Board member Jennifer Castle and her daughter Kayla Asplund dressed for success at the April 1 Fool’s Run for CAER. Fellow board members include: Julia Schriefels, John Jordan, Don Horvath, Linda Lien, Dirk Barrett, Pam Black, Barb Burandt, Pat Hackman, Norma Madsen, Derek Montplaisir, Mason Schwartz.
Jerome Lindner was the winner.
A group photo was taken on scene with many of the participants and volunteers who helped make the event a success.
Jessie Iler getting off to a good start in the 5K for CAER.
The Fool’s Run 5K for CAER has been postponed due to an overnight snowstorm that dumped 6 inches of snow on Elk River.
“April Fool’s,” said Elk River City Council Member and emcee Mike Beyer for the April 1 event as he began pre-race announcements under blue skies with a fresh and heavy blanket of snow to brighten things up considerably.
The 5K was delayed by an hour, but still attracted nearly 100 participants who turned out after shoveling and snow blowing their way out of their driveways and plow trucks made their way through town. There were 152 registrants for the event.
“These things don’t happen without great people and a great community,” Beyer said before giving a rundown of the event sponsors, including the presenting sponsor in Aegir Brewing Company. Double platinum sponsors included Cancion Tequila and the Elk River Eagles Club. There were many other sponsors as well, and they can be found at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/67512/fools-run-for-caer.
This was the 12th 5K fundraiser for CAER, according to Heather Kliewer, the food shelf’s executive director. Last year’s event raised more than $9,200. It was held virtually and included a kick-off event at Aegir on April 2 featuring, juggling, hula hoop contests, beer, a 1/2 K relay, best dressed drawing and more, according to the CAER website at https://www.caerfoodshelf.org/blog/video-fools-run-for-caer-virtual-5k-kickoff.
After Beyer finished announcing the sponsors on Saturday, Kliewer also thanked the many sponsors and her “fabulous committee” as well as her CAER staff and CAER board members.
Jerry Lindner, 61, of Nowthen was the race winner. Second place went to Mike Flander. And the third-place finisher was Jackson Kliewer.
Heather Kliewer gave a huge shout out of thanks to the city of Elk River, Elk River Police Department Reserves, Sherburne County Park staff and Sherburne County plow drivers as well as Meadowvale Elementary School of ISD 728 for all of their help to clear the parking lots, roads and the trails.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.