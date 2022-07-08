A 16-year-old Maple Grove girl escaped serious injury after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover in Elk River on Sunday, July 3.

Authorities were called to Highway 169 and 221st Avenue at 2:11 p.m. The driver said she wasn’t sure what happened, but possibly fell asleep while driving. She stated that she was not injured.

The girl’s father responded to the scene and gave his daughter a ride home.

Minor injuries in July 4 three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday, July 4, at Highway 169 and Jackson Avenue in Elk River.

There were minor injuries.

