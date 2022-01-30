No, this column is not about COVID-19. There’s plenty to read and hear about that elsewhere.
Instead, this is about what one expert calls the “dramatic growth” in Minnesota of something very helpful to students. That’s the opportunity all over the state for elementary and middle school students to learn a second language via immersion. That is, taking a number of classes taught both in English and a second language.
Tara Fortune says the number of these programs has grown in Minnesota from less than 30 in 2005 to more than 90 today. She’s been working on this for 27 years, as a teacher of Spanish and German. Fortune also was director of immersion research and professional development projects at the University of Minnesota’s Center for Advanced Research on Language Acquisition.
Fortune cites dozens of studies, all of which come to the same conclusion. As she puts it: “There are dramatic benefits for youngsters, starting in the elementary school, to study a second language. This is true for both those who speak English as their native language, and those who speak a different language in their home.”
She works closely with the Minnesota Advocates for Immersion Network. She’s compiled a list of Minnesota language immersion schools, found here: https://mnimmersion.org/page-759647.
We’ll get back to the research a little later.
The good news is that a growing number of suburban and greater Minnesota districts and charters are paying attention to this research. So are families.
Among the school districts you might expect to have immersion program are Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Districts like Princeton, Forest Lake, Stillwater, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, Robbinsdale, Richfield, St. Cloud and St. Louis Park also have them.
Here are some specifics related to some of the school districts offering immersion programs.
Brett Johnson, senior director of communications and community relations for the Eden Prairie Public Schools, reports that the district has 954 students in grades K-8 enrolled in their Spanish immersion program.
Edina has both district and charter immersion options. The Edina Public School District has one of the state’s oldest elementary language immersion options. Mary Woitte, director of communications for the district, told me: “There are currently 665 students at the Normandale French Immersion School (grades K-5). Beginning in fall, 2022, the district will open a new Spanish Immersion option for up to 48 kindergarten students. That will grow through elementary school.”
Emily Smith, administrative assistant with the International Spanish Language Academy, a charter public school located in Edina, told me that the school has 375 students enrolled in its K-6 program this school year.
Chris Donofrio, office manager at the Agamim Classical Academy, another charter in Edina, explained that the school does not use an immersion model, but that it offers its 278 K-8 students opportunities to learn Hebrew, Latin and Greek.
Forest Lake has both district and charter public schools offering language immersion. Steve Massey, superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools, told me 325 students are enrolled in the Spanish immersion program offered in two of the elementary schools. Shannon Peterson, executive director of Lakes International Language Academy, a charter public school, explained, “We have 680 K-5 students enrolled in Chinese or Spanish Immersion, and 350 6-12 students in language immersion courses.”
JacQui Getty, executive director of communications for Minnetonka Public Schools, told me that there currently are 3,311 K-8 students enrolled in language immersion programs, including Chinese and Spanish.
Andrea Preppernau, Princeton Public Schools’ assessment and special programs coordinator, explained that there are 239 K-6 students enrolled in the district’s Spanish immersion program. Her own students have gone through a Spanish immersion program as well.
Stillwater Area Public Schools offers the “Amigos Unidos” (Friends United) Spanish Immersion program at Lake Elmo Elementary School. Carissa Keister, director of communications for Stillwater Area Public Schools, told me that there are about 250 students, grades K-4, in the school. Language immersion will expand to K-5 in the 2022-23 school year, so they anticipate an enrollment of about 300 next fall.
Tami DeLand, director of community engagement and communications for St. Cloud Area School District 742, wrote, “As on November, 2021, we have 341 K-8 students in Spanish Immersion, and 179 in Chinese Immersion.”
There are a number of district and charter elementary and middle school immersion options in Minneapolis and St. Paul, offering, for example, Dakota, French, German, Hmong, Korean, Ojibwe, Somali and Spanish.
I could, but won’t, fill this entire column with research. Here are two examples:
— A 2017 summary of 32 years of research by two George Mason University professors found “high-quality, long-term bilingual programs close all of the gap after 5-6 years of schooling through the students’ first and second languages.” More information here: https://bit.ly/3zYffjq.
— Another study, published in 2017 found: “The effects of immersion programs on student test scores appeared to be similar for students who were native English speakers and those who were native speakers of other languages. … This represents roughly seven additional months of learning in grade 5 and nine additional months in grade 8.” Information here: https://bit.ly/3zXL9N7.
Fortune concluded that these programs have value beyond test scores: “Language immersion has the potential to transform a student’s world view – both language and culture. You learn more and equally valid ways of seeing the world and being in the world. I’ve experienced this personally and I’ve seen this happen with others.”
Fortunately, more and more educators and families agree. — Joe Nathan, formerly a Minnesota public school educator and PTA president, directs the Center for School Change. Reactions welcome at joe@centerforschoolchange.org or @JoeNathan9249 on Twitter.
