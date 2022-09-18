Local ribbon winners at the Minnesota State Fair, in selected categories.
Creative Activities- Baked Products
Cookies and bars, light, rolled flat, no frosting
Jenna Walz, Elk River, 3rd
Cookies and bars, decorated cookies - quilts
Maddy Faircloth, Elk River, 2nd
Michele Lawrence, Elk River, 3rd
International baking, cookies - including krumkake, polvorones, kourambiathes, etc.
Jenna Walz, Elk River, 4th
Gluten-free: cake, any flavor, 8-9 inch two-layer
Jenna Walz, Elk River, 5th
Creative Activities- Canning
Fruit, unsweetened
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 2nd
Syrup-packed fruit
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 3rd
Fruit syrup, single fruit, just liquid
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 4th
Jellies, cherry
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 3rd
Jellies, grape
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st
Jams, wild fruit
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 4th
Relishes/sauces: chili sauce
Jonathan Hopkins, Big Lake, 4th
Relishes/sauces: Barbecue sauce, tomato-based (no spaghetti sauces)
Jonathan Hopkins, Big Lake, 2nd
Relishes/sauces, not otherwise specified
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 4th
Pickles, bread and butter, sweet
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st
Pickles, dill, with garlic but no other vegetable or spices
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 2nd
Pickles, peppers, hot
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 3rd
Tomatoes
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st
Tomatoes, tomato mixture - Minnesota Style
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st
Tomatoes, tomato juice
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 3rd
Creative Activities- Garment Making
Adult garments, coat, lined
Raphael Ferreira, Rogers, 3rd
Adult garments, historic reproduction clothing, documentation of historic pattern must be included
Raphael Ferreira, Rogers, 1st
Infant and toddler garments, 3-piece ensemble, crocheted
Esther Burns, Ramsey, 3rd
Creative Activities- Handcrafts
Sweepstakes, decorative crafts
(classes 637-679)
Ginger Millner, Ramsey, 1st
Wood construction: Coping, scroll, or jigsaw work
Troy Buchan, Big Lake, 1st
Soft toys, toy animal, other than bear (group set of 3 to 5), soft, stuffed, made of yarn or fabric
Amy Tanner, Elk River, 2nd
Soft toys, toy animal or figure, made by exhibitor of yarn, under 15 in.
Amy Tanner, Elk River, 1st
Soft toys, toy animal or figure, made by exhibitor of yarn, over 15 in.
Amy Tanner, Elk River, 4th
North Star Scrollers (classes 500, 501, 523, 530, & 533 combined)
Troy Buchan, Big Lake, 1st
Creative Activities- Needlecraft
Lunch cloth, cross stitch
Alica Meeks, Ramsey, 1st
Counted cross stitch, picture, framed, 50 sq. in.-100 sq. in.
Alica Meeks, Ramsey, 3rd
Wall quilts, special surface design techniques (whole cloth, embroidery, painting, embellishments); hand or machine quilted by entrant
Rhende Hagemeister, Zimmerman, 3rd
Hand knitted articles, lap robe, min. size 1444-2699 sq. in.
Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 2nd
Hand knitted articles, mittens (includes fingerless gloves), color pattern
Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 1st
Hand knitted articles, cap or hat, plain
Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 1st
Hand knitted articles, cap or hat, texture
Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 3rd
Hand knitted articles, adult sweater, plain pullover
Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 5th
The Yarnery (class 302)
Sarah Hedlund, Rogers, 1st
Creative Activities- Work of Senior Citizens
Handcrafts, general woodworking, outdoor
Ron Swenson, Otsego, 1st
Handcrafts, folk painting on wood
Judith Ewing, Big Lake, 1st
Vegetables Group 1
Beans, Romano
Duane Davis, Zimmerman, 3rd
Vegetables Group 4
Peppers, poblano
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 1st
Rutabaga
Teresa Craig, Elk River, 2nd
Flowers
Interpretive Creative Designs: Great Big Wheel
Leah Gardner, Rogers, Queen Bee’s Gardens and Floral, 3rd
Honey and Bee Culture
Honey meat sauces: barbecue sauce
Jonathan Hopkins, Big Lake, 4th
Crop Art
Special occasion, amateur
Julie Blaha, Ramsey, 2nd
Livestock
Open class beef cattle: Hereford early April spring yearling female, April 1-15, 2021
Exhibitor: Krishona Martinson, Martinson Herefords, Otsego. LAH Jubilee 13J, 5th
Open class beef cattle: Shorthorn senior heifer calf, Sept-Oct 2021
Exhibitor: Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 4th
Open class beef cattle: Shorthorn early March yearling female, Mar 1-15, 2021
Exhibitor: Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 3rd
Open class beef cattle: Shorthorn early spring yearling bull, Mar-Apr 2021
Exhibitor: Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 1st
Open class beef cattle: Shorthorn junior champion bull & reserve
Exhibitor: Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 1st
Open class beef cattle: Shorthorn junior get of sire
Exhibitor: Whitney Vogel, Vogel Shorthorn Farm, Rogers, 1st
Open class sheep: Dorset February ewe lamb, Feb 2022
Exhibitor Miriana Eiden, Rogers. Wilts RBFF 268, 6th
Open class swine: Class 8 Individual crossbred barrow (262-265 lbs)
Exhibitor: Laura Flahave, Elk River, 9th
Open class swine: senior junior barrow skill-a-thon
Exhibitor: Laura Flahave, Elk River, 9th
Open class dairy goats: Alpine junior kid, April 1-Aug 1, 2022
Exhibitor: Cristine Nielsen, Our Jubilee, Rogers. Our Jubilee Jupiter’s Emerald, 9th
Open class dairy goats: Alpine doe, 2-3 years, Sept 2, 2019-Sept 1, 2020
Exhibitor: Cristine Nielsen, Our Jubilee, Rogers. Our Jubilee Ride Like the Wind, 8th
Open class dairy goats: Alpine doe, 3-4 years, Sept 2, 2018-Sept 1, 2019
Exhibitor: Cristine Nielsen, Our Jubilee, Rogers. Our Jubilee Agent’s Jasper, 9th
Open class dairy goats: Alpine doe, 5 years & over, Sept 1, 2017 & earlier
Exhibitor: Cristine Nielsen, Our Jubilee, Rogers. Our Jubilee Blowin’ in the Wind, 1st, and Our Jubilee Spice Tea Onyx, 8th
Open class dairy goats: Alpine produce of dam
Exhibitor: Cristine Nielsen, Our Jubilee, Rogers, 5th
Open class dairy goats: Alpine mother/daughter
Exhibitor: Cristine Nielsen, Our Jubilee, Rogers, 4th
Open class dairy goats: Alpine breeder’s trio
Exhibitor: Cristine Nielsen, Our Jubilee, Rogers, 7th
Open class dairy goats: Alpine dairy herd
Exhibitor: Cristine Nielsen, Our Jubilee, Rogers, 6th
Education: Individual Exhibits
Grade 2, Painting - watercolor
Aurora Mincks, Prairie View Elementary and Middle School, Otsego, 4th
Grade 2, Painting - acrylic, oil
Aurora Mincks, Prairie View Elementary and Middle School, Otsego, 2nd
Grade 3, Photography - color
Lauren Berning, Otsego, St. Michael Catholic School, 1st
Grade 6, Sculpture - wire, wood, papier-mâché, plaster of Paris, non-fired clay, cardboard, masks
Sophia Adams, Nowthen, home school, 1st
Grade 7, Sewing - clothing, quilts, pillows
Abigail Podoll, Otsego, home school, 2nd
Grade 10, Weaving and other fibers - weaving, batik, hooked and punched rugs, macramé
Matthew Podoll, Otsego, home school, 4th
Education: Technology Education
Grade 4-6, Photography-people/portrait: black and white or color
Kathryn Berning, Otsego, St. Michael Catholic School, 1st
Grade 7, Photography-people/portrait: black and white or color
Anthony Berning, Otsego, St. Michael Catholic School, 2nd
Grade 10, Photography-animal: black and white or color
Matthew Podoll, Otsego, home school, 1st
