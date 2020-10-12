by Jim Boyle
Editor
Jane Riesberg, the manager of health services for the Elk River Area School District, has been named the 2020 School Nurse Administrator of the Year for Minnesota by the School Nurse Organization of Minnesota.
Riesbeerg will be recognized at tonight’s (Oct. 12) Elk River Area School Board meeting, and again by the School Nurse Organization of Minnesota in November.
In other business tonight, the Elk River Area School Board will hear its first student representative reports of the school year from Erin O’Neal, of Rogers High School, and Lexi Milless, of Elk River High School.
Superintendent Dan Bittman will give a district update, and Board Member Sara Weis will give a report on the project oversight committee. One thing she will address is the recent groundbreaking for Prairie View Middle School.
MSHSL fees nearly double
The School Board will also be asked to approve the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Membership Fees
The fees for the 2020-21 school year will be $39,439, which is approximately an 80 percent increase.
Tonight's meeting is at 6 p.m. in the board room at the Elk River Area School District Office, 11500 193rd Ave. NW, Elk River, Mn., 55330.
