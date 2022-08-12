Mental health crisis call turned deadly after man, 21, fled home with a knife
by Jeff Hage
Mental health crisis call turned deadly after man, 21, fled home with a knife
by Jeff Hage
APG of East Central Minnesota
Wright County deputies shot and fatally wounded a man during a mental health crisis in Otsego in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 7.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deputy-involved shooting that claimed the life of Jordyn J. Hansen, 21.
Deputies were called to the Otsego residence in the 12000 block of 79th Street Northeast shortly before 1 a.m. Aug. 7 on a report that a man was experiencing mental health challenges.
Reports were that the man had physically threatened himself and family members, according to information released by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived on scene and convinced the man to go to a hospital for evaluation.
While waiting for an ambulance to arrive to take Hansen to the hospital, Hansen allegedly went into the kitchen of the home and grabbed a knife and fled the home on foot, according to the sheriff’s office.
Additional Wright County deputies arrived on scene and set up a perimeter in the neighborhood with their squad cars. A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was also called in to provide support from the air.
A short time later, Hansen confronted deputies in a neighboring backyard. Two deputies unsuccessfully attempted to stun Hansen with a Taser. While in close proximity to the deputies, Hansen allegedly physically threatened them with the knife. That’s when two deputies shot Hansen.
Law enforcement personnel immediately attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Hansen was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he died a short time later.
Deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave. This is standard operating procedure in an officer-involved shooting.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled Hansen died of multiple gunshot wounds and manner of death is homicide.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.