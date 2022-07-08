A seasonal city worker was allegedly threatened while working at Country Crossings Park, 13240 Orono Parkway in Elk River.
A suspect was reportedly hiding in the weeds before running up and issuing threats to a 19-year-old man who was cutting grass. Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the victim was startled when the suspect approached him at a close distance and began yelling at him, threatening to kill him if he went over to some raspberry bushes.
“The suspect was apparently stowing property at that location, some of which was confirmed to be stolen from vehicles in the area,” Gacke said.
The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victim a second time before leaving the area on foot. Two other employees were working in the area and heard the threats, Gacke said.
The incident was initially reported by two supervisors of the three employees at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. Police spoke with all five employees and located several items that had recently been reported stolen, including a tree trimmer, a drone, painting equipment and other things, according to the police report.
The suspect was described by witnesses as a white male, 20 to 30 years of age, with a buzz cut, grey shirt and either dark or blue jeans.
He left on foot before police arrived. Officers did not locate the suspect on the day of the incident, but were able to identify him and criminal charges will be pursued, Gacke said.
In a related matter, earlier that day at 9:43 a.m., a person reported that a male was sleeping in the grass near a bike between the Elk River Library and Country Crossings Park. He was located by police and said he was waiting for an Uber ride to his home in Buffalo after taking an Uber ride to Elk River from Anoka. “He did have an active warrant out of Florida. However, they would only extradite from border states,” according to the police report.
The man is the same one suspected of making the threats at Country Crossings Park.
