One person was injured Monday evening in a rollover crash in Elk River.
A Toyota 4-Runner and a Chevy Cruze were traveling west on Highway 10 near Alpine Drive when they came into contact. The Toyota 4-Runner rolled and both cars came to a rest near Alpine Drive, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The driver of the 4-Runner, Steven McClanahan, 55, of Minneapolis, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was taken to Allina Hospital.
The other driver, Nicole Warrick, 24, of St. Cloud, was not injured.
The crash was reported at 6:10 p.m. March 9.
