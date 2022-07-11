A Cloquet-area man has been charged with second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a man during a fight early Monday, July 4, at a residence north of Zimmerman, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.

The victim, A 35-year-old from Princeton, is hospitalized and expected to survive a stab wound to his stomach, Brott said.

Tyler Alan Bober, 29, was arrested and charged with assault. Bober and the victim got into an argument early Monday that escalated into a fight that led to the stabbing, according to Brott.

Bober and the victim were part of a gathering at a residence on Elk Lake. Bober fled the scene after the stabbing and was arrested hours later at a St. Cloud residence.

