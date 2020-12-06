by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River Police believe a 39-year-old St. Francis man may have died of a drug overdose. They are awaiting a ruling from the medical examiner’s office on the cause of death. There were no signs of trauma to the body, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
Police took a call on Nov. 28 of a suspicious dark SUV in the parking lot at the ball fields in the 9900 block of 165th Avenue in Elk River. On arrival, the vehicle was locked and unoccupied with seemingly no one in the park, according to police reports.
An officer checked the porta potty that the SUV was parked next to and found it was locked. There was no answer after the officer knocked on the door. After gathering some further information from the registered owner of the vehicle, the officer pried open the outdoor bathroom and found a person laying face down on the floor. The person was deceased.
Inverstigators were called in to the process the scene.
The Associated Press reported on Dec. 3 that the drug overdose deaths in Minnesota increased 31% in the first half of 2020, compared to the same time in 2019, according to state health officials.
The Minnesota Department of Health said there were 490 overdose deaths from January to June 2020 and 373 deaths during the same time last year.
The number of deaths took a sharp increase in March, largely driven by an increase in fatalities due to synthetic opioids, health officials said. About 80% of opioid-involved deaths were attributed to synthetic opioids, which are manufactured drugs that mimic the effects of natural opioids.
