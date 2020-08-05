by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A Princeton man is facing five felony counts after allegedly firing a handgun at a car full of boys on Highway 169 in Elk River, shooting out a tire.
Matthew Arthur Lau, 33, has been charged in Sherburne County District Court with four counts of second degree assault-dangerous weapon and one count of dangerous weapons-drive by shooting toward person, occupied motor vehicle or occupied building.
Elk River Police had been called to the scene of the shooting on Highway 169 near Ranch Road at 4:19 p.m. July 30.
Four juvenile males told police they had been driving in a 2014 Chevrolet Impala in the left lane on Highway 169, heading to Elk River, at the time of the incident. A tan truck with no bed was driving next to them in the right lane.
“He appeared to want to cut in front of their vehicle, but there was no room,” according to the criminal complaint. “He began yelling at them out the window of his truck ... He then pulled out a gun and pointed it at their vehicle.”
He allegedly fired the gun and the tire on the Impala immediately went flat, according to the complaint. The truck then exited Highway 169 near Ranch Road.
Police inspected the Impala and found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the rear fender/bumper area along with a flat rear tire.
A short time later, law enforcement located a vehicle matching a description of the truck driving west on Highway 10 near Big Lake. When the vehicle was stopped, the driver allegedly rolled down his window and threw a black .45 caliber “1911”-style pistol out the window, according to the complaint. The gun had a live round in the chamber, the complaint alleged.
Lau, the truck’s driver, was taken into custody.
Agencies assisting included the Minnesota State Patrol, Becker Police Department, Big Lake Police Department and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.