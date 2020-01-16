A fire in a camper parked at Walmart in Elk River has claimed the life of a 55-year-old man.
Douglas James Lee, who had no permanent address, was staying in a camper in the store parking lot at 18185 Zane St., according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
The fire was reported at 12:56 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. Kluntz said when the fire department put the fire out, Lee’s body was located inside the camper.
“The medical examiner has not yet ruled on a manner and cause of death; however, at this time police suspect no foul play,” Kluntz said.
The Elk River Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Elk River Police Department are jointly investigating the incident.
