A Becker man has been charged with felony theft and burglary charges five days after pull-tab proceeds were reported stolen from a Milaca bar and restaurant.
Christopher M. Woods, 34, is accused of taking $3,340 from the pull-tab boxes at the Blue Moon.
A warrant for Wood’s arrest was issued five days later, on Feb. 10. That was three days after Woods was arrested by the Sherburne County Drug Task Force on multiple narcotic charges following the execution of a search warrant at Woods’ Becker residence.
Woods posted bail in Sherburne County on Feb. 10 and was released from jail. Soon afterwards, he was taken into custody by Sherburne County authorities on the warrant related to the Blue Moon theft that had been issued in Mille Lacs County earlier that day. Court records state that the suspect entered the Blue Moon Saloon on Feb. 5 in the morning hours before the bar and restaurant opened for business.
On Feb. 8, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office notified the Milaca Police Department that it had been using a GPS tracker on a black pick-up truck with Texas plates, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. The truck, Sherburne County authorities said, had been tracked at the Blue Moon Saloon at the time of the theft.
Woods had been arrested by Sherburne County authorities a day earlier in Becker after the execution of the search warrant for the drugs.
Confiscated were 18.88 grams of cocaine, a case containing mushrooms, hydrocodone pills, and THC gummies.
After posting bail on the felony drug possession charges in Sherburne County, he was taken back into custody on the Mille Lacs County charges.
Woods has been charged with attempted burglary and damage to property in another case in Sherburne County, as well.
Woods made his initial appearance on Feb. 11 in Mille Lacs County District Court. He is set to appear in court for an omnibus hearing at 2 p.m. on Feb. 22.
