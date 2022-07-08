Police discovered a 55-year-old Minneapolis man was wanted on a warrant after his truck collided with a tree.
A dead tree had fallen into the roadway and the man’s truck hit it at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the 10200 block of 209th Avenue in Elk River. The truck was disabled and towed from the scene. The man was taken into custody after police found that he had an active warrant out of Mille Lacs County for DWI. He was transported to Princeton and released into the custody of a Mille Lacs County deputy, according to the police report.
Several other warrant arrests have been made in Elk River recently, including:
• At 7:15 p.m. Sunday, July 3, an officer on patrol saw to males appearing to empty and/or load construction supplies into a Ford SUV parked next to a small enclosed trailer in the parking lot of Free Grace United Church, 829 School St., Elk River. The officer was unable to immediately check on the suspicious activity due to another call for service, but when returning to the area saw a Ford SUV traveling east on School Street. The vehicle was stopped for equipment violations. Two adult males said that they had trailer equipment issues and were given permission to leave the trailer in the church parking lot. Police investigated and determined that the trailer was not stolen. However, the male passenger voluntarily provided his name and birth date and was found to have an active Dakota County gross misdemeanor warrant. The 35-year-old Blaine man was arrested without incident and taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, according to the police report.
• An officer on patrol was traveling through Babcock Memorial Park along Highway 10 in Elk River and observed a parked vehicle just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5. Shortly after the occupants saw the officer, they left, ejecting a bag from the vehicle. The officer initiated a traffic stop for littering and possible drug possession. A female passenger, a 37-year-old Woodbury woman, was found to have an active warrant and was arrested. The male driver was warned, according to the police report.
• Police arrested a 61-year-old Otsego man after an officer conducted a registration check on a vehicle and learned that the registered owner had a revoked driver’s license and a felony warrant out of Stearns County. The officer made a traffic stop, found that the driver was the registered owner and took the man into custody without incident, according to the police report.
The incident happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, in the 19100 block of Freeport Street in Elk River.
