Police arrested a Minneapolis man, 42, for possession of theft or burglary tools, trespassing and obstructing the legal process after responding to a report of a theft in progress at Great River Energy in Elk River, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
The call came in at 6:09 a.m. Feb. 9. It was reported that a white SUV had left the property but a male was on foot in a fenced-in area at GRE, 17845 Highway 10.
Officers searched the area, located the male, set up a perimeter and ultimately took him into custody.
