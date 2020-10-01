An Elk River man who threw screws on roads in Sherburne County after a romantic relationship ended has been ordered to serve 90 days in jail and pay $17,261 in restitution. He also was fined $50 and must complete 40 hours of community work service.
Jeffrey Caouette, 64, had earlier told authorities that he threw drywall screws on roads between Zimmerman and Big Lake to “slow down” what he believed was his ex-girlfriend’s new relationship with a person who lived in Big Lake, according to the criminal complaint.
He admitted to throwing screws on the roadway approximately 20 times beginning in June 2019. He was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy in Zimmerman on Aug. 26, 2019, ending the saga.
Law enforcement had fielded numerous complaints about tires being damaged by screws on the roads.
Caouette pleaded guilty in July 2020 to first-degree damage to property. A second count has been dismissed.
He was sentenced by a judge on Sept. 21 in Sherburne County District Court in Elk River.
