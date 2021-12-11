One issue I’ve frequently heard about from you is the draft social studies standards being considered by the Minnesota Department of Education under the direction of Gov. Tim Walz. The proposed changes have drawn criticism for advancing a political agenda instead of focusing on critical historical events like the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I and II, and the Holocaust, or important historical figures like George Washington or Thomas Jefferson.
In the most recent budget agreement, we convinced the governor to postpone the implementation of new academic standards for two years. But the effort to eventually adopt these standards is continuing behind the scenes.
That’s why it is important for you to make your voice heard. The Department of Education is currently accepting public comments on the proposal to change and create new social studies standards. You can submit your comments here: https://education.mn.gov/MDE/about/rule/rule/k12social.
The public comment period closes on Jan. 14, 2022, so you have a little bit of time. I would also encourage you to share the link with as many of your friends and family members as you can. Public participation is critical to preventing these radical changes. —Sen Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake
